Just How Packed Is Dua Lipa’s Vacation Schedule?

Dua Lipa Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Dua Lipa has a pile of money and a British passport, so of course she’s spending her days sunbathing under coconut trees and partying in Ibiza. Good for her. But when does she carve out time for work? Not during Coachella, apparently. According to a new report from Hits Daily Double, Coachella wanted Lipa to headline its 2024 festival, but the musician “demurred due to timing.” The article doesn’t mention whether or not her packed vacation schedule conflicting with her professional one is the reason why she reportedly declined the offer, but we can confirm that Lipa took at least one vacation per month for nine months in 2023. While work does sometimes overlap with vacation — the classic flexible work reality of the post-COVID era — she did find time during her travels to post selfies on the beach and for other leisure activities.

Based on combing through a trove of articles covering Lipa’s vacations (she completely wiped her Instagram last fall in anticipation of her upcoming album promo), we can confirm she visited Madrid and Paris in January; Barcelona in February; New York, Jamaica, and Ibiza in March; Cannes and other vague beach locales in May; Kosovo in July; Greece, Albania, and various cities in the Mediterranean in August; Europe, vaguely, in September; Denmark in November; and India in December. She even named her Dua Lipa x Versace collection La Vacanza, Italian for vacation, which premiered at a French Riviera palais during her May holiday. Perhaps Coachella didn’t fulfill her requirement of merging work with play the way the Versace collab did. Maybe she’d do the festival if it took place on a sailboat in Antigua?