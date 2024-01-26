The Internet Fears the Dune 2 Dick-Trap Popcorn Bucket

You wanna stick your hand in that? Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Warner Bros./Everett Collection, Carlos Barquero/Getty Images

Wow, the new Gom Jabbar Test sure looks … different.

Two photos spread on social media January 25 showing what appears to be a collectible popcorn bucket for the theatrical release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, out March 1 after delays related to the Screen Actors Guild strike. The popcorn bucket has a very unique lid in the shape of a big plastic sandworm with its “mouth,” a tight hole, surrounded by wormy phalanges representing its long “teeth.”

I kid you not… these are the #Dune2 popcorn buckets 😳💀 pic.twitter.com/hfDrBHJnbw — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) January 25, 2024

It looks like a fleshlight. Or a puckered butthole. Or vagina dentata. Whatever filthy little connections it makes in your mind, it has the unmistakable look of something people will try to stick their dick in, like a top-down version of the popcorn trick from Diner. At first, some people thought this had to be an amateur 3-D print. But the photos appear to have been posted two days ago on the r/MovieTheaterEmployees sub-Reddit, with a Cineplex employee writing, “We jsut got these in.” In the discussion below the photos, an AMC employee wrote, “Glad someone already leaked it, as soon as we got it thought it was so ridiculous.”

Any lasting doubts of the Dune: Part Two Fuck-Bucket’s veracity were put to rest when the official AMC Theaters TikTok account posted a nine-second promotional video showing full hole. The video went up hours after YouTuber Cris Parker’s images of the bucket gained traction on X.

“I just love collecting unique popcorn buckets that get creative with their design in relation to their movie,” Parker told Vulture. “This Dune 2 bucket is more than just creative — it’s hilarious.” And look, we get it. We know that theaters have to pull out all the stops to get people to go to the movies in person. We share a common cause. Over the past couple of years, collectible popcorn buckets for films like Barbie and Renaissance have been excellent ways for these theaters to build ongoing excitement about the in-person moviegoing experience and take their concessions earnings to a whole new level.

But you know what? People will find a way to stick their sandworm in anything, so the Dune: Part Two Fuck-Bucket is maybe not even as unique as we think. It’s just more obvious. So do not fear the bucket. Fear is the boner killer.

Vulture has reached out to both Cineplex and AMC asking for them to explain themselves and also how much will these cost because, uh … we’re buying one for a friend. We eagerly await their responses.