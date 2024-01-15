Elton John Just Got EGOT

That’s Sir Elgot to yew. Photo: Mike Coppola/WireImage

Sir Elton John was just granted entry to the most exclusive club in the entertainment industry: EGOT holders. The latest member earned his quadfecta for Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium on January 15, winning the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 2023 Emmys, which were delayed to 2024. The team behind the project accepted the award on his behalf. “He’s absolutely fine, but he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award,” said producer Ben Winston. “We did know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He’s done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes. We didn’t know that it was going to win him an EGOT.”

Sir Elgot began his EGOT journey in 1987 when he nabbed a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for the smash “That’s What Friends Are For.” He continued on his path to glory with an Oscar for Lion King’s original song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (1995), or a ‘90s kid’s romantic north star. As for the T in his EGOT, he won a Tony for Best Original Musical Score for Aida in 2000. Ok, Vulture, time to dust off the “EGOT Watch” list.