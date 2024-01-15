Christina Applegate Is Too Funny to Just Accept a Standing Ovation

Christina Applegate. Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage

Christina Applegate returned to the stage for the first time since she said Dead to Me was her final on-camera appearance last year, following her multiple-sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. At the 2023 Emmys (held on January 15, 2024), she walked out to a standing ovation to present the presenter for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award. “Oh my God, you’re totally shaming me with my disability by standing up,” Applegate joked. Showing off her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy nomination, she reacted to the crowd slyly, transporting them from the Peacock Theater to the palm of her hands. “We don’t need to applaud every time I do something,” said the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee as she listed her iconic television roles like Samantha Who and Kelly Bundy. Only a comedy legend could follow that up, so good thing she was introducing Carol Burnett.