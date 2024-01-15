Charlie Puth Will Be There For You (to Sing ‘See You Again’)

Charlie Puth. Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage

For the second performance of the Emmys on January 15 (thanks, Paul Walter Hauser), Charlie Puth sat at a piano to play “See You Again” sans Wiz Khalifa for the in Memoriam. It’s the saddest song in Puth’s discography that’s also in a Fast and Furious soundtrack, released in tribute to late actor Paul Walker in 2015. It was the perfect emotionally triggering song for millennials as they remember Lesley Jordan, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Andre Braugher, Angela Lansbury, and way too many more entertainers who died in 2023. After a few “oh-oh-oh-oh”s from Puth and The War and Treaty, the song transitioned into a solemn rendition of the Friends theme song “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts in honor of Matthew Perry, who died in October. The In Memoriam ended with a collage of celebrities on a white background, inadvertently making them look like they were still in the running to become America’s Next Top Model. How are we supposed to be serious in these conditions?

