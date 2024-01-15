There’s a Green-Goblin Queen Roaming the Emmys Carpet

The star of the 75th Emmy Awards red carpet is a green goblin in a mossy evening gown. They skulked in the background of red-carpet livestreams, giving viewers a reason to pay closer attention. Who is she? Our first hint was that she’s photographed keeping company with several drag queens, including Jax, Luxx Noir London, Aura Mayari, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks — all of whom competed on the Emmy-nominated 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Irene “the Alien” Dubois is known to turn out a sci-fi look, but it wasn’t her beneath the prosthetics and pearls. No, upon closer examination (and confirmation via Instagram Story), the goblin of the evening is none other than Princess Poppy, who previously announced at DragCon that she would be stepping away from drag. Stay mad, hobbits.

