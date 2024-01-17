Trend Alert! The Emmys Score Record-Low Ratings for 5th Time in 6 Years

Photo: Getty/AFP via Getty Images

There wasn’t a script for the unprecedented 2023 (’24?) Emmys. They were postponed due to the strike, the ceremony rewarded a bunch of shows that came out two years ago, smack in the middle of an already-over-stuffed film award season. One thing did remain the same, but bad news, it’s declining ratings. For the fifth time in just six years, the award show hit a record low. This year saw just 4.3 million viewers tune in to watch The Bear and Succession dominate. The trend began in 2018, when the award show scraped up 10.2 million viewers. From there, it’s been a downslide every year other than the 2021 ceremony, which managed to score 7.83 million viewers, 1.4 million higher than 2020’s ceremony. The 2022 ceremony eeked out 5.9 million, putting this year’s drop-off at 1.6 million fewer viewers than its most recent precedent. FOX would have us note, however, in their press release that, due to the date change, this was the first time the award show had to compete with an NFL playoff game, making it much harder for small gay children to wrest the remote from their dads. At least change it back for Jennifer Coolidge.