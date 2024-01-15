Kieran Culkin Will Say Anything on a Red Carpet

Look, I would act up, too. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin has gotten the Succession stress out of his system and he’s back to being a li’l goofball on the 2023 Emmys (held on January 15, 2024) red carpet. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the meme feud between the Culkin brothers and Skarsgård brothers, the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama nominee immediately points out the obvious. “They’re huge, we would lose,” he easily explains. “Size matters; I don’t care what anyone says … You give us a couple of blades and an arm behind their back or something like that. Break an ankle on each Skarsgård, maybe we have a shot.”

Kieran Culkin addresses the viral meme pinning the Culkin brothers and the Skarsgård brothers against each other: “size matters.” 😂 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2ijacntudi — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 15, 2024

Outside of his fighting techniques, Culkin told Variety that his new Golden Globe statue had found a home on Sesame Street — between his kids’ Bert and Ernie toys — and how he couldn’t figure out his login to his “HBO Max” account to watch the Succession finale. Maybe that’s because it’s since rebranded to Max? All of Culkin’s twirls, kisses, and antics at the Emmys below.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton at the #Emmys

pic.twitter.com/ccJVT5vbxu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 15, 2024

Kieran Culkin’s Golden Globe sits in between his kids’ “stuffies” of Bert and Ernie. https://t.co/dY9Pcex2V0 pic.twitter.com/5F0mw1oa32 — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2024

"You really hate me, don't you?" Kieran Culkin interrupts J. Smith-Cameron's interview, and the two share a kiss at the #Emmys. https://t.co/9iw2qNxL1N pic.twitter.com/cO61wvnJ99 — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2024

Kieran Culkin still hasn’t seen the last episode of #Succession | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/dY9Pcex2V0 pic.twitter.com/dITJlVfXQS — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2024