Kieran Culkin Will Say Anything on a Red Carpet

Kieran Culkin has gotten the Succession stress out of his system and he’s back to being a li’l goofball on the 2023 Emmys (held on January 15, 2024) red carpet. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the meme feud between the Culkin brothers and Skarsgård brothers, the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama nominee immediately points out the obvious. “They’re huge, we would lose,” he easily explains. “Size matters; I don’t care what anyone says … You give us a couple of blades and an arm behind their back or something like that. Break an ankle on each Skarsgård, maybe we have a shot.”
Outside of his fighting techniques, Culkin told Variety that his new Golden Globe statue had found a home on Sesame Street — between his kids’ Bert and Ernie toys — and how he couldn’t figure out his login to his “HBO Max” account to watch the Succession finale. Maybe that’s because it’s since rebranded to Max? All of Culkin’s twirls, kisses, and antics at the Emmys below.