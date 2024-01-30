Over 1,000 Swedish Artists Call on Eurovision to Ban Israel

Robyn and Fever Ray are among the Swedish artists calling for Israel’s ban. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns, Joseph Okpako/WireImage

More than 1,000 Swedish musicians have signed an open letter asking for Israel to be excluded from Eurovision, which Sweden is hosting in May. The letter, published in the newspaper Aftonbladet, said Israel’s “brutal warfare in Gaza” should be disqualifying, per The Guardian’s translation. The artists argued that Israel’s participation would undermine the “credibility” of the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the annual song contest. In response, the EBU said Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, “met all the competition rules for this year.” “We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East,” the EBU told Vulture. “However, we are committed to ensuring the Eurovision Song Contest remains a nonpolitical event in which broadcasters and artists, not governments, compete.” Israel has participated in Eurovision for 50 years and won four times, most recently in 2018 with the song “Toy,” performed by Netta.

Musicians including Robyn, Fever Ray, First Aid Kit, the Knife’s Olof Dreijer, Refused, and Viagra Boys have signed the Swedish letter along with past Eurovision performers Eric Saade and Malena Ernman (mother of climate activist Greta Thunberg). “The fact that countries that place themselves above humanitarian law are welcomed to participate in international cultural events trivializes violations of international law and makes the suffering of the victims invisible,” it reads.

The Swedish artists add their voices to previous calls for an Israeli ban from Iceland and Finland. The Icelandic Association of Composers and Lyricists has told members to boycott Eurovision if Israel is allowed to compete, per The Guardian, while a group of Finnish artists said the Finnish Broadcasting Company should not enter a song.

The EBU has previously disqualified countries, such as in 2022, when Russia was banned amid its invasion of Ukraine. The group had initially said Russia could compete before widespread criticism changed its mind. At the time, the EBU stated Russia’s participation “would bring the competition into disrepute.”