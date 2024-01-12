Francesca Scorsese’s Trying to Be the People’s Nepo Princess

Slay. Photo: Getty Images

In the long list of contentious answers to questions about having famous parents, Francesca Scorsese might have them all beat. Allison Williams was eloquent, Lily-Rose Depp was … a bit taciturn, and Ben Platt ended an interview over it. Scorsese stands alone in not just accepting that she’s a nepo baby but trying “to be the best nepo baby that I can be,” she said in a Nylon interview on January 11. That means doing TikToks with her dad, Martin, but also apparently working on a “top-secret long-form project.” This girl may have been raised by Marty, but she was also raised by the internet, so she knows how to make people stan. In this case, she navigates the choppy waters of privilege by being unprecedentedly blunt about her nepo-baby status. “Of course I get the upper hand with a lot of things — I’m very fortunate,” she told the mag. “But the one thing I can do is try to keep myself humble, grounded, and spoil the fuck out of my friends.” Franny, if you’re looking to start a movie club, Vulture is so in.