Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Freezes Out Carrie Coon

Below, an itemized list of everything that Carrie Coon, who has second billing in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, says in the trailer for the film:

(1) “What?”

(2) “No.”

Thus concludes the list.

Clearly, the marketers of this movie believe that Coon, star of the least exciting (complimentary) show currently airing, The Gilded Age, doesn’t have the name-brand appeal to support the film, a sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the series, Coon plays Callie Spengler, mom- and Ghostbuster-at-large, who is one of the series’ central characters. But don’t look out for the upcoming White Lotus star here. Instead, the trailer foregrounds affable dork Paul Rudd and original Ghostbusters star Bill Murray, who settled a sexual-harassment case in the time since Afterlife came out. Trailer editors, you will begin to cough in 30 days.

With Coon, Rudd, and Murray, Frozen Empire brings back Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Celeste O’Connor from Afterlife, alongside original Ghostbusters cast members Dan Aykroyd as Ray, Ernie Hudson as Winston, and Annie Potts as Melnitz. New cast members include Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt, both of whom, if you’re keeping score, say more in the trailer than Coon. Frozen Empire comes out in theaters March 22, so look on the bright side, Coon fans: All of her lines will be a surprise.