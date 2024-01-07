The Golden Globes Do What the Oscars Weren’t Brave Enough To

Photo: CBS

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced it was developing an Oscar for “Achievement in Popular Film” back in 2018, the idea was attacked so brutally that the Oscars canned it a few weeks later. But when the Golden Globes announced an award for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” last year, we all just let them go ahead with it because, well, fuck it, it’s the Globes! Now, Barbie is the inaugural winner, recognized not just for being good, but also being popular, or maybe good at being popular. (In an incident of blonde-on-blonde violence, the film beat out Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.) “We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth, the movie theaters,” said Margot Robbie, accepting the award as a producer. Writer-director Greta Gerwig and Robbie then alternated thanking “Noah Baumbach for showing his inner Barbie girl,” “Ryan Gosling for going full beach,” and “America Ferreira for showing her soul,” along with the Globes “for creating an award that celebrates movie fans.” And we’re thankful that, a few years from now, we’ll be watching some throwaway Marvel sequel win a Golden Globe — just as the awards gods intended.