Which Tier Are You Sitting In at the 2024 Golden Globes?

Photo: CBS

The Golden Globes aren’t like a regular awards show, they’re a cool awards show. “This is more of the fun vibe,” host Jo Koy said on the red carpet. “This is an award show with drinks. They’re serving sushi tonight. It’s a cool vibe, a cool energy.” We got pics of the sushi (Nobu, natch) courtesy of New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan. The offering included salmon tartare, yellowtail, a trio of nigiri, sashimi salad, and seared black cod. Shouldn’t there be some more carbs to soak up all the booze the Globes are so notorious for serving? Also, we’re not sure which fish dish pairs best with a Jacob Elordi bathwater cocktail, which surely must be the drink of the (awards) season.

For all those asking about the Golden Globes dinner, here you go pic.twitter.com/l5uX79X3C3 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 8, 2024

The club atmosphere reportedly extended to some attendees getting heated about their lack of access to VIP. According to Matthew Belloni, many execs were pissed that their tables were on the second or third tier, “thanks to way more nominees and a stage that juts out into the pit.” Well, at least the Beverly Hilton reached a deal with UNITE HERE Local 11. It would have really ruined the cool vibe to cross an angry picket line, only to get seated in tier three. No fun at all.

Speaking of seating arrangements, Timothée Chalamet was seated next to Kylie Jenner. Tier one, obviously. And Jazz Charton said she and hubby Kieran Culkin had no seats at all. How are you going to invite Roman to a show and not give him a place to do his quirky sits?

Seated for Club Chalamet Spaces coming soon pic.twitter.com/NvSJf1SP2v — Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) January 8, 2024