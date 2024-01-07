Here Are the 2024 Golden Globes Winners

Professional organizations are temporary, but awards ceremonies are forever. So even after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has awarded the Golden Globes since 1944, disbanded last year, the Golden Globes are trudging on. (They’re now owned by Dick Clark Productions, which knows a thing or two about B-tier awards shows from working on the American Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.) But for uncharted Hollywood territory, this year’s Golden Globes look pretty familiar — except they’re on CBS instead of NBC. The top nominees are as predicted: Barbie and Oppenheimer on the film side, Succession on the TV side. The snubs are few. A Comedian Your Dad Likes, Jo Koy, is hosting. The biggest surprise might just be that they were braver than the Oscars and introduced an award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. But as the night goes on, we’ll see if these new-look Globes have any of the freewheeling spirit of the old Globes left in them. Here are the nominees ahead of the show, airing on CBS at 8 P.M. EST. This list will be updated live.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For,” Barbie
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3
John Wick, Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Emma Stone, The Curse
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I?
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso