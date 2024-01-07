White Guy Confused for Other White Guy on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Spot the difference. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Ethan Miller/Getty Images, John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Getting confused for another White Leading Man may not seem like lemons, but Glen Powell still wants to make some admittedly bland lemonade. It started when The Hollywood Reporter misidentified Golden Globes presenter Justin Hartley for Powell on the red carpet, flipping the script on a gaffe that unfortunately usually happens to celebrities of color. (Hartley went on to give his wife, Sofia Pernas, a smooch on the carpet, which should’ve been a giveaway!) But Powell (who doesn’t seem to be attending the night’s festivities) took it on the chest. “I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley⁩ and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time,” he tweeted, with a screengrab of THR’s now-deleted tweet. Wouldn’t Anyone But You make a pretty good working title?

I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley⁩ and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/3WWYwKacar — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) January 8, 2024