Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Monologue Might Send the Writers Back on Strike

Is it too late to get a clause about awards-show hosts criticizing their writers into that shiny new Writers Guild of America contract? After Jo Koy’s Golden Globes monologue, it might be worth heading back to the bargaining table. When Koy bombed on a joke about Barbie’s “boobies” (eye roll) during his pained, cringeworthy Globes opening, he went off on the crowd — and immediately threw his writers under the bus. “Yo, I got the gig ten days ago, you want a perfect monologue?” he yelled. “Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right. Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.” No, Jo — everyone can tell you wrote that awkward one about Meryl Streep saying “Wakanda forever.”

Koy also seemed to criticize his writers earlier in his monologue, muttering “That’s so stupid” after a joke about the length of Oppenheimer. And after another joke didn’t land, he responded like all great comedians do and yelled, “What? That’s hilarious!” As he dragged on, multiple actors seemed to be sighing and putting their heads in their hands, praying for a Champagne refill.

In his defense, Koy did have little time to get ready — Chris Rock, Ali Wong, and multiple other comedians declined the hosting gig, per CNN and Puck. But the stand-up couldn’t even get the room back when he returned after the first commercial break, with a canned joke about how the Globes wouldn’t be showing Taylor Swift as much as an NFL broadcast. Cut to Swift shadily sipping her drink and the rest of the room wondering when this’ll be over.