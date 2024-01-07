See the Best Red-Carpet Looks From the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Hunter Schafer. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The scandals just can’t hold back a Golden Globes red carpet! After the eventual dissolving of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the show has somehow found a new network home at CBS, proving that one should never toss out their red carpet. (Let’s do ourselves a favor and forget about the Oscars’ beige champagne carpet.) Usually the first major televised awards show of the year, oddly, due to the two strikes of last summer, the Emmys are hot on the Globes heels in 2024, which means we have high hopes for the celebs’ first major looks of a booked award szn. As Succession celebrates its last run of awards hurrah, we’ll need Jeremy Strong in his (1) brown suit and the pinky ring, Sarah Snook in her finest cashmere, and Kiernan Culkin sporting Roman’s Walmart finest. (Joking, kind of.) There’s the possibility of Taylor Swift arriving on the carpet after being nominated for Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures award, where she will surely use her outfit to drop another Easter egg. Ahead, the bestest, boldest, and buzziest fashion choices from the night. Take a shot if anyone pulls a Barbenheimer (wears pink and black).

Ayo Edebiri. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

I wonder if she wore this to see Oppenheimer.

Colman Domingo. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Cara Jade Myers. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Julia Garner. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Helen Mirren. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

[Narrator Voice] This Barbie is slaying in purple.

Dylan Mulvaney. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Troian Bellisario. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Lee Sung Jin. Photo: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alma Pöysti. Photo: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gina Torres. Photo: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bella Ramsey. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike dressed for a murder on the dance floor.

Celine Song. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Allison Howell Williams. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Now, where is M3GAN’s invite?

Jonathan Bailey. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Heidi Klum. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Teo Yoo. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kristen Wiig. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jillian Dion. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pink and black, time to take a shot.

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It’s not the Saltburn birthday suit, but the red checkered suit is a good look.

Jeffrey Wright. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Margot Robbie. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Margot Robbie is the Barbie – Superstar Barbie to be exact.

Julianne Moore. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elle Fanning. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Angela Bassett. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle James. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Camila Morrone. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

James Marsden. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,

Natasha Lyonne. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It’s giving tooth.