See the Best Red-Carpet Looks From the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
The scandals just can’t hold back a Golden Globes red carpet! After the eventual dissolving of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the show has somehow found a new network home at CBS, proving that one should never toss out their red carpet. (Let’s do ourselves a favor and forget about the Oscars’
beige champagne carpet.) Usually the first major televised awards show of the year, oddly, due to the two strikes of last summer, the Emmys are hot on the Globes heels in 2024, which means we have high hopes for the celebs’ first major looks of a booked award szn. As Succession celebrates its last run of awards hurrah, we’ll need Jeremy Strong in his (1) brown suit and the pinky ring, Sarah Snook in her finest cashmere, and Kiernan Culkin sporting Roman’s Walmart finest. (Joking, kind of.) There’s the possibility of Taylor Swift arriving on the carpet after being nominated for Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures award, where she will surely use her outfit to drop another Easter egg. Ahead, the bestest, boldest, and buzziest fashion choices from the night. Take a shot if anyone pulls a Barbenheimer (wears pink and black).
Ayo Edebiri.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Selena Gomez.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sandra Hüller.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ariana Greenblatt.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chris Perfetti.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
I wonder if she wore this to see Oppenheimer.
Colman Domingo.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Cara Jade Myers.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Hunter Schafer.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Julia Garner.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Helen Mirren.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
[Narrator Voice] This Barbie is slaying in purple.
Dylan Mulvaney.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Troian Bellisario.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Lee Sung Jin.
Photo: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Tantoo Cardinal.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Alma Pöysti.
Photo: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Gina Torres.
Photo: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Cailee Spaeny.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Bella Ramsey.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rosamund Pike.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rosamund Pike dressed for a murder on the dance floor.
Celine Song.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
William Stanford Davis.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Allison Howell Williams.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Now, where is M3GAN’s invite?
Jonathan Bailey.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Heidi Klum.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Matthew Macfadyen.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Teo Yoo.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Kristen Wiig.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jillian Dion.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Wilmer Valderrama.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Pink and black, time to take a shot.
Joana Pak and Steven Yeun.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
J. Smith-Cameron.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Pom Klementieff.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
It’s not the Saltburn birthday suit, but the red checkered suit is a good look.
Jeffrey Wright.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Margot Robbie.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Margot Robbie is the Barbie – Superstar Barbie to be exact.
Julianne Moore.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Elle Fanning.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Angela Bassett.
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Janelle James.
Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Camila Morrone.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
James Marsden.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,
Natasha Lyonne.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
It’s giving tooth.
Paul Giamatti.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images