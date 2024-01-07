Golden Globe Winners Thank the Nonexistent Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Someone must have forgotten to tell Hollywood speechwriters what happened to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Following the dissolution of the (controversial) body that formerly awarded the Golden Globes, multiple of tonight’s winners still thanked the HFPA in their speeches. Da’Vine Joy Randolph kicked off the night with an acknowledgment of the defunct org as she read a prewritten speech after winning for The Holdovers, while The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and Oppenheimer composer Ludwig Göransson managed to thank the HFPA later in the night. It sounds like the proper term is now “Golden Globes journalists,” after the show expanded its voting body to 300 journalists around the world. Robert Downey Jr. reminded us of this early on, when he accepted his award for Oppenheimer. “Golden Globes journalists, thanks for changing your game, therefore changing your names — salute,” he said. Beef creator Lee Sung Jin also seemed to get that memo, thanking the Globes journalists in his speech. The easiest route, though? Just do what Succession’s Sarah Snook and The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti did and vaguely thank the Golden Globes.