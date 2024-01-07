Patricia Arquette Hopes People Are ‘Kind’ to Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Photo: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Almost four years after Patricia Arquette played Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, on Hulu’s The Act, Gypsy Rose has been released from prison after serving eight years for being convicted of the second-degree murder of her mother. Arquette tells Vulture at the 2024 HEAVEN Gala at the Wiltern in Los Angeles that she hasn’t had any contact with Blanchard, but she calls the news of her release “very surreal,” especially in light of Joyce Mitchell, whom Arquette portrayed in Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, being released from prison as well. “I hope she just has a beautiful, happy life,” Arquette says of Gypsy Rose while acknowledging her newfound social-media fame. “People are quick to be so mean on the internet because they’re hiding behind the screen, and I hope people are kind to each other.”