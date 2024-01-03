Guess What Gypsy Rose’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song Is

“Me and karma vibe like that.” Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Lifetime, James Devaney/GC Images

Karma is on Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mind. Released from prison on December 28 after serving eight years of a ten-year second-degree-murder sentence for the death of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy Rose told The Hollywood Reporter she has been celebrating her freedom with some Taylor Swift. Among the songs in heavy rotation? “Karma,” naturally. Blanchard shared that she has been “really digging” and “jamming out” to the song, which has lyrics such as “Karma is my boyfriend.” In case you need a refresher, Blanchard’s boyfriend at the time of the killing, Nicholas Godejohn, is currently serving life in prison for first-degree murder. Blanchard previously said she wanted to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game to meet Swift, but it didn’t pan out, per TMZ, because the Missouri native has been kicked out of the state. Karma really is everywhere.