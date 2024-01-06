Have You Heard the Scuttlebutt? Halle Bailey Had a Baby

“Look at this [birth announcement], isn’t it neat?” Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Wake up! Wake up! Wake up! Hey, have you not heard the scuttlebutt? The gossip! The buzz! The who-said-what-who-does-that, yeah, the scuttlebutt! Halle Bailey took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son, named Halo, with boyfriend DDG. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son…welcome to the world my Halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she captioned the picture, likely winking at the relentless public speculation, despite her attempts to keep the pregnancy a secret. Just two days ago DDG shut down the rumors, denying that the pair had a baby and encouraging fans to mind their business.

Prior to making her musical film debut with The Little Mermaid and most recently The Color Purple, Bailey and her sister (a.k.a. Chloe x Halle) were taken under the wing of their mentor Beyoncé, who signed them to her label Parkwood Entertainment in 2015. So could the name Halo be a nod to the song? Fear not, if you too want to name your child after a Beyoncé song, “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” is still available.