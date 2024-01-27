Harrison Ford Calls Calista Flockhart the ‘Scare Monster’

Harrison Ford and the Scare Monster. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

What could possibly scare Harrison Ford, a man who won’t let a couple of near-fatal crashes keep him from flying vintage planes? Apparently, his wife Calista Flockhart. “I’m called the ‘Scare Monster’ in my house because I hide behind every corner,” Flockhart revealed during a recent interview with the New York Times. “Harrison will walk in, and then I’ll go, ‘Raaah!’ And he’ll go, ‘W-uy-aah!’ And then I die laughing.” But that Wilhelm-esque scream isn’t the end to the couple’s prank war. “I’ll put a plastic spider inside his big ice cubes in the tray, and then he’ll drink it. But then I’ll go to bed two weeks later, and he’s out of town in Jackson, and I’ll take the covers down and there’s this little rubber scorpion. It’s fun,” she says. The practical joke feud is fitting, given that Flockhart’s latest project (apart from reuniting with the Ally McBeal cast at the Emmys) is Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, in which she plays Lee Radziwill. Time will tell if Radziwill ever tricked Truman Capote into sitting on a whoopee cushion.