How Will Barbie’s Screenplay Shake-up Affect the Awards Race?

Blitz Bazawule’s musical debuted well with an $18 million Christmas haul, the second highest of all time, but couldn’t sustain those numbers over the rest of the festive period. Is a merely decent opening enough for a middle-of-the-road contender whose awards fortunes will live and die by its box office? That Purple’s colorful ensembles were snubbed at the Costume Designers Guild nominations suggests the film hasn’t broken out the way Warner Bros. intended, and in a competitive Actress race, it’s looking likely that Barrino will be left out in the cold. At least she made the BAFTA longlist, though!

Down

Natalie Portman, May December

That The Color Purple also underperformed at the BAFTA longlists is not surprising: One reason BAFTA has a complicated nomination process is to atone for its penchant for ignoring Black stories. But it was also striking to see the lack of love for May December, which showed up only in Supporting Actress and Original Screenplay. Todd Haynes’s film is the kind of buzzy, of-the-moment contender the BAFTAs pride themselves on recognizing, so I wonder if overseas voters who were less familiar with the Mary Kay Letourneau story simply couldn’t jibe with it. Whatever the reason, the Portman snub hurts, but not as bad as the one for her co-star …