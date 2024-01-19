Jacob Elordi Slurps His Own Bathwater Candle

Last week, celebrities were tortured by the press as they were asked on the red carpet of the Golden Globes to sniff a candle labeled “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater.” Elordi wasn’t trying to be the next Belle Delphine; it was referring to the Saltburn scene where Barry Keoghan slurps up the milky residue of Elordi’s sexy bath time. The scene was so haunting that it probably made people light a few candles, leading to the creation of… this. All of this was probably unbeknownst to Elordi since he was probably too busy dodging breakup rumors until one fateful Thursday when Jimmy Fallon subjected him to a sniff test. However, as a proper actor, he took it a step further and reenacted the scene before declaring the candle “smells like a washing room.” Maybe it should’ve smelled like… something else…

