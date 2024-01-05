Michelle Yeoh Gave Jenny Yang Earrings After Their The Brothers Sun Fight Scene

Yang wore the custom necklace to the premiere. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

They say to never meet your heroes, but no one ever said anything about choking them onscreen, and Jenny Yang just got to check that off her bucket list. In Netflix’s The Brothers Sun (out now), Yang’s Xing, an assassin, goes up against Michelle Yeoh, who stars as Eileen “Mama” Sun, the matriarch of two brothers who have to reunite to beat a rival gang and keep the Sun family empire in place. “Fighting Michelle Yeoh was something I didn’t even think was a possibility for me to dream of,” Yang said at the show’s premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday. “Here I am, living the dream … To act, we have to be in the moment, but it wasn’t lost on me what a huge milestone it was to be able to fight opposite an onscreen legend and one of my heroes.” How did Yeoh thank her for the beatdown? By getting her fine jewelry, obviously. “She gave me earrings on the last day of production. I don’t have earring holes, so I made them into a custom necklace with Bliss Lau, and this was how significant and emotional it was to be working with Michelle. I’m gonna cry!”