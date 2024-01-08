Jo Koy Swears He ‘Had Fun’ Hosting the Golden Globes

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

About five minutes into the Golden Globes, when Jo Koy turned on the audience and his own writers after a joke about Barbie bombed, it was clear that we — and Koy — were in for a long night. But Koy is insisting he still “had fun” hosting the show, even if all signs suggest otherwise. “I feel bad, but hey, I gotta still say that I loved what I did,” a defeated Koy told GMA3 on January 8. The comedian had a few excuses ready for his performance, reminding us that he got the gig ten days before and that hosting is different than stand-up. “I literally got the call and haven’t slept since, just trying to write something,” he said, before noting that his writers “were great,” his first shred of praise for them. (He also clarified that his Taylor Swift joke was meant to be more about the NFL than her.) Koy avoided the question of whether he’d host again, simply reiterating that it’s “a tough gig.” Does that sound like a man who had fun to you? The comic could barely stay positive even as the GMA3 hosts tried to build him up, with DeMarco Morgan calling his performance “decent and good.” Koy’s take? “It was a moment that I’ll always remember.” Don’t doubt that.