Jonathan Majors Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Coretta Scott King every time Jonathan Majors compares his girlfriends to her: “Now, why am I in it?” In his first interview after being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment of his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari, the disgraced actor spoke about his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good. “She’s an angel,” he told Good Morning America on January 8. “She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her.” It’s not the first time he has expressed the desire that his partners emulate the civil-rights activist.

During Majors’s domestic-violence trial last month, the defense played a bizarre recording from September 2022 in which he told his then-girlfriend, Jabbari, she “needs to live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s wife, and Michelle Obama” because he’s “a great man — a great man” doing great things. Things that now include a conviction and the only appointment in the calendar being a sentencing for his crimes. Still, Majors can’t let go of the idea that he wants to find the Coretta to his Martin. At this point, we’re desensitized to anyone using MLK for their shallow politics or their tweets about having 10 million followers, but since he’s not here to tell you to get his wife’s name out of your mouth, we’ll say it: Get a job and stay away from her!