Did Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer Just Invent Kelseyoke?

We interrupt developing storm warnings to bring you some crucial late-breaking news, as a shocking new development has occurred in the Kellyoke Arts and Sciences. Kelsey Grammer joined Clarkson to do a groovy little duet of his iconic Frasier theme song, “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs,” on the January 9 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Experts are calling this brand-new subgenre Kelseyoke. “Y’all know how this goes,” Grammer says, ever the cool cat, his jeans speaking louder than words. He sings those famous lines about hearin’ the blues a-callin’, and Clarkson layers on some harmonies before tackling the verse herself.

Full disclosure, I had been tipped off that Grammer might be crooning on this ep and so I managed to work my way into the studio audience to see this piece of NBC history unfurl, and I can attest: The vocals are on point live. It’s certainly more fun to see Grammer sing his iconoclastic theme song than hear him talk politics. If Peacock renews the Frasier revival for a second season, it would be great to have Clarkson doing the vocals officially. Or maybe Grammer can take a page from Barbra Streisand and release an album of celebrity duets, all variations on “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs.” I’d personally like to see what Ice Spice would do with the material.