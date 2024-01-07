Kieran Culkin Nixes Succession Spinoff Unless It’s About Cousin Greg

Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened” appears to be Kieran Culkin’s Succession mantra on the red carpet for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The viscerally uncomfortable-with-red-carpets actor shifted and squirmed as he was asked about the possibility about a Succession spinoff. “I feel like it’s a horrible idea,” he said. Why? “Just ’cause spinoff.” Totally, dude! But also, as interviewer Marc Malkin notes, some spinoffs work — like Joey! Culkin does have one addendum, however. He’d be cool with a spinoff about the balloon guy who waves around at car dealerships, which is to say Cousin Greg. Culkin would even pop in occasionally, “for entrance applause.” The idea of entrance applause makes us wonder what the ’90s-sitcom version of a Cousin Greg show would be called. Too bad Family Matters is already taken.