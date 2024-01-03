Kim Kardashian: Hollywood Just Doesn’t Want to Work Anymore

Kim Kardashian in Hollywood. Photo: Glu Mobile

After almost ten years on the mobile devices, it’s time we bid Kim Kardashian: Hollywood adieu. The reality star’s role-play game from developer Glu Mobile is shutting down in just a few months, TMZ confirmed on January 3. Launched in 2014, the game gave players the chance to live the life of an up-and-coming celeb, clawing their way up from the E-list to the A-list during the height of Kimye-era influencer culture. Kim made appearances on the platform as an animated version of herself amid all the game’s drama of dating, modeling, and club appearances. It even transposed real-life events and clear imitations of real people into the game, much to the delight of players who noticed a Keeping Up story line or a famous director’s striking similarity to Martin Scorsese. “I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past ten years,” Kardashian herself said in a statement to TMZ. “This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together.”

Those who haven’t had a taste of Hollywood no longer have the chance. The game has already been removed from Apple and Android App Stores, though it still functions on users’ phones until April 8, when it’ll be completely shut down. In-app purchases are no longer available, but for some of you, that’s a good thing.