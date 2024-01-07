Photo: CBS

Royalty-free music can be so powerful. It has the power to score millions of student films, to be vaguely recognizable by laymen despite being completely unplaceable, and, apparently, to make former Saturday Night Live actors get kinda goofy with it. While presenting at the 2024 Golden Globes, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell were attacked! Specifically, they were attacked by the song “Fluffing a Duck,” by royalty-free music pioneer Kevin MacLeod. At first, they feigned ignorance. “Sorry about that,” Wiig said at first. But then, as they attempted to say the names of icons like “Nicolas Cage,” it became clear that they were hiding the power of “Fluffing a Duck.” The two began to dance and jiggle and move around with a pep in their step. “Will, let’s just be honest with everyone,” Wiig said. “Guys, this song does something to us, as you can see,” Ferrell added. “And whoever’s putting on the show tonight knows this!”

From there, the grand conspiracy unraveled. It turned out that the comedians wanted to be serious, but the powers that be (Dick Clark Productions, likely) wanted to make their wind-up monkeys tell jokes. Despicable! So they were baited into performing a silly little dancey-dance to MacLeod’s royalty-free, sick-ass jams.