Lil Nas X Is Teasing His Return

Lil Nas X has started teasing his new music in the way we’ve come to expect from him…memes. The rapper has taken to Twitter and TikTok to drum up excitement for his new music (and dunk on Dave Chapelle), which we’re set to finally get our first taste of on January 12. He’s also been hinting at a collaboration with Kesha, who’s been joining in on the social media promo fun as well, and teasing a pivot to gospel music. Who better than the “Raising Hell” singer to help usher in a gospel era? His new music will also coincide with the release of his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, following 60 days of the rapper’s most recent world tour, which hits HBO and Max on January 27. Until then, here’s a running list of some of Lil Nas X’s best social media teases so far.
