Lindsay Lohan to Become the Seasonal Movie Queen

After making her on-screen return with Falling for Christmas and a surprise cameo in a musical, Lindsay Lohan is coming for the Netflix seasonal movie crown. This year, she’ll be starring in two original holiday films from the streamer and zero Walmart commercials— probably. She’s following in the footsteps of her Mean Girls co-star, Lacey Chabert, and starring in her second Christmas movie, Our Little Secret. Netflix describes the film’s plot as “Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.” Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, and Saturday Night Live’s Chris Parnell and Tim Meadows, the movie doesn’t have a release date but it is in production.

Thankfully, we’re not going to have to wait until Christmas to see LiLo again. Irish Wish, a St. Patrick’s Day romantic comedy, comes out on March 15, 2024. Not to be confused with the DCOM The Luck of the Irish, despite both movies being Irish and wishfilled. Who knows, maybe Lohan is gonna get her wish through a gold coin.