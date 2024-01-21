Photo: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow concedes that Monica Garcia is “good TV.” But is she necessary? “I think the season would have been good with or without Monica,” Barlow told Deadline, “because there were so much that we had to resolve. So many issues.” Issues like Heather Gay’s black eye, Heather Gay’s book, Meredith Marks’ bathtub, and just how these women would relate to each other now that an alpha of their pack was in prison. The season would have been good without Monica, but with her it became one of the best seasons in Housewives history. That being said, Barlow says she would have a hard time filming with Garcia now that her Reality Von Tease alter ego has been revealed. “The trust is broken,” she said. “I just couldn’t trust her. I don’t want her in my home. I don’t want her in my space.”