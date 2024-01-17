Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Target

The Lizzie McGuire reboot was, reportedly, too horny for executive comprehension. Hilary Duff has alluded to rumors that Disney axed the show because people at the top were uncomfortable with “adult” storylines for the character. Nevermind the fact that McGuire would be, you know, an adult in this show. According to Variety, execs got worried about Horny McGuire after the first two episodes were filmed, and put the show on pause to reformat the show to something “more akin to the original series.” That pause button has stayed pressed for 4 years now. Now writer Jonathan Hurwitz is spilling story secrets on TikTok, giving us insight into just what exactly got the House of Mouse so skiddish.

According to Hurwitz, the show would have started with Lizzie being successful and allegedly happy in New York, working as an interior designer and dating a hot chef. She’d promptly discover the hot chef was cheating on her, which would prompt Lizzie to hightail it back to California. Gordo would be engaged with a kid on the way. At the end of the second episode, Lizzie would get a text from her middle school crush, Ethan Craft. This is maybe where Disney balked.

“Episode 3 wasn’t filmed, but there was a script for it,” Hurwitz said. “Lizzie wakes up in Ethan’s bed, in his water polo t-shirt. Animated Lizzie pops up and she has this little checklist, like a to-do list, and Ethan is on the list and she checks it off.” Hurwitz said Cartoon Lizzie had a joke about checking that box twice, which execs maybe had issues with. But is that it? Clearly, the Walt Disney Corporation is team Gordo/Lizzie, and they were enraged at their pairing not being end game. Will these shipper wars ever cease?