Martin Scorsese Is Too Short for Movie Theaters

Unlike his films, Martin Scorsese says he’s too short to go to the movies. When asked during an interview with Variety whether or not he ever sneaks into screenings of his own films, Scorsese said, “I don’t do that. People talk and move around a lot. I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me.” That same struggle keeps him from Broadway as well, he says, but there’s one solution that he’s found when it comes to movies. “I really enjoy Imax as I get older. You go in, you can sit up in the back and you’re sort of looking up,” he says, adding, “It’s very important to me to support films while they’re on the big screen.” Scorsese stands at 5’4” tall, and sits at even less, so Killers of the Flower Moon’s three hour and 26 minute runtime is certainly far too long to have to be staring at the back of somebody’s head. He’d miss his own cameo!