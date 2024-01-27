Lovers & Friends Clearly Paid Mary J. Blige Her Dues

Photo: Brian Stukes/FilmMagic

Manifesting might just be the Lovers & Friends strategy. The Las Vegas festival is no stranger to having artists on its lineup posters go “um, actually…” and deny that they’ve been booked to perform. This year was no exception; Mary J. Blige took to her Instagram Story on January 25 to state that her inclusion in the 2024 lineup “was an error” since she would be “busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later!” Luckily for her fans, it turns out she’s not too busy for a good business opportunity. One day later, Blige’s name was back on the lineup (and moved up, at that). Blige took to her Instagram Story to post a smirking emoji and a money bag emoji. If the official lineup can be believed, Janet Jackson, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Nas, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Ja Rule, Ashanti, TLC, Nelly, Akon, Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Ciara, M.I.A., and many more are also set to take the stage. Lovers & Friends announced on Instagram that tickets have already sold out for May 4, but that a waitlist will be opened to add a second day. We just hope that new date wasn’t also a surprise for any of the artists!

Mary J Blige is back on the Lovers & Friends festival lineup after they moved her up on the posterhttps://t.co/Hj6aOLu46t pic.twitter.com/Ee6N5y5g6X — Stereogum (@stereogum) January 26, 2024