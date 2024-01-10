MatPat Is Taking a Big Step Back from YouTube

Matthew Patrick, better known online as MatPat, has announced his semi-retirement from YouTube. “On March 9, I will be hosting my last Theory episode, at which point I will be handing off the channels to someone else,” he said in a 25-minute video titled “Goodbye Internet.” He and his wife, Stephanie, are the co-founders of the Game Theorists channel, which is known for expertly breaking down Five Nights at Freddy’s lore. Their Game Theory series, which launched in 2011, has now been supplemented with a live gaming talk show, as well as spinoff channels devoted to film, food, and style. “This has been a literal third of my life. And I’m gonna miss you. I’m gonna miss this,” the 37-year-old said in the emotional video. His channels will be passed on to four members of his staff.

Patrick, who hosted the Streamy Awards last year, noted that 2023 was “the best year in the Theorist lifespan” in terms of views and other achievements. But more than a decade of having a “work first” focus has taken a toll on him. “I miss the days where I could just sit down on the couch with [Stephanie] and play video games, and it’s not for content,” he explained. “Or I’m playing a game, and I’m not thinking about what theories are gonna come out of that. I miss it.” Watch the self-described YouTube grandfather’s full farewell — including his plans to stay involved behind the scenes and his potential presence in some livestreams and Style Theory videos — above.