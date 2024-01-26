Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t Afraid to Diss on ‘Hiss’

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

This might be the closest we’ll get to taking a peek inside thee self-proclaimed Black Regina George’s Burn Book. After dropping “Cobra” in November as a newly-indie artist, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped another snake-themed single, this time packed with her thoughts about people who have pissssed her off. Meg previously teased the release by sharing an audio message that serves as a tone-setting track intro: “I just want to kick this shit off by saying fuck y’all / I don’t have to clear my name on a motherfuckin than,” she says. “Everytime I get mentioned one of y’all bitch ass niggas get 24 hours of attention / I’m finna get this shit off my chest to lay it to rest.” She then launches into some pointed bars, including one that references Megan’s Law (which requires sex offenders — a certain fellow rapper’s husband, perhaps? — to be publicly registered). She also appeared to address all the people still camped out in her comments section defending Tory Lanez, who is serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting her in the foot. If they care so much, Meg suggests that they download JPay to send some money — or even schedule a “conjugal visit,” given all the “dick riding.” Other targets in the track? “A bitch that was dancing making R. Kelly go viral,” men who hate on BBLs but have “the same scars,” and more. Tally up all the “Hiss” disses below.