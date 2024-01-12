Mia Goth Is Being Sued by a MaXXXine Background Actor

Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mia Goth, who (please-I’m-a-)starred as Maxine and Pearl in Ti West’s slashers X and Pearl, is being sued for battery by a background actor on MaXXXine. Per TMZ and Variety, an extra on the A24 sequel has filed a lawsuit accusing Goth of “intentionally” kicking him in the head on set last April. According to the lawsuit, James Hunter was hired to play the role of a “Dead Parishioner” for three days. Goth was supposed to run past and sometimes over him while he laid on the ground covered in fake blood, “enduring ants and mosquitoes.” During one take, Goth allegedly almost stepped on him, so he complained to an assistant director, who passed the concerns on to Goth. Hunter alleges that during the next take, Goth purposely kicked him in the head with her boot. He further alleges that she later “taunted, mocked and belittled” him in the bathroom, daring him to do anything about it. He claims he felt lightheaded on the drive home and had to pull over twice, and that doctors later told him he had suffered a concussion. Hunter, who is asking for at least $500,000 in damages, is also accusing A24, Goth, and West of wrongful termination — according to the suit, he was told he had been cut from the production the day after the alleged kicking incident. Representatives for Goth did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment.