Michael Bolton Reveals He Had Surgery for a Brain Tumor

Photo: Disney Parks/ABC via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton is putting his touring plans on hold so he can recover from an unexpected brain tumor surgery. In a Facebook post shared on Friday, the 70-year-old Grammy winner revealed that his brain tumor was discovered just before the holidays in 2023, and required an “immediate” operation. “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” Bolton wrote. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.” Bolton was scheduled to be on tour for most of 2024. In addition to stops across the United States, he was set to perform for two nights in Switzerland and give a one-night-only show in the U.K. with special guest Bonnie Tyler. But Bolton said he will now have to take a “temporary break from touring” as he focuses on his recovery for the next couple months. Noting that he never likes to disappoint fans or postpone shows, he said he will work hard to be able to return to performing soon. “Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can,” he added. “Much love always, MB.”

I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up... Posted by Michael Bolton on Friday, January 5, 2024