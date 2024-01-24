Monica Garcia to Take Indefinite Break From Salt Lake

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

It’s kind of remarkable that season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City featured a (alleged! alleged!!) cult, season three ended in a literal arrest for conspiracy to commit fraud, and the show still managed to one-up itself in the final moments of season four. In the pre-reunion finale episode, OG cast member Heather Gay exposed newcomer Monica Garcia (a.k.a. Delgado/Fowler/Darnell) as one of the people behind the Reality Von Tease Instagram account, which spread gossip and snark about the cast of RHOSLC. Garcia embedding herself as a cast member on the very series she ran an account about is an incredible twist and a really effective illustration of how social media can dissolve the borders between fandom and celebrity. You couldn’t write this stuff! Only on reality TV, baby!

After the final reunion episode aired on Bravo, Variety reported that Garcia will not be returning for season five, as confirmed by Andy Cohen, producer Lisa Shannon, and showrunner Lori Gordon. That doesn’t mean Garcia is barred from returning to RHOSLC forever; Gordon says, “Never say never,” and Shannon says, “You never know.”

As for what she’ll do after her exit from the show, Garcia posted, “Might publish a book” on Instagram ahead of the season finale. The only thing more chaotic than how the Reality Von Tease reveal went down is the way Garcia mixes references in this post: a Burn Book with a Legally Blonde quote in the caption? Millennial cast-member behavior!