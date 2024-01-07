Good Omens’ Neil Gaiman Knows How Much You Ship Aziraphale and Crowley

Photo: Andrew Toth/WireImage

Good Omens creator Neil Gaiman doesn’t read fan fiction— for legal reasons, okay! But he is aware of how much the fans love Aziraphale and Crowley, so much so that they were ranked twice (No. 1 and No. 15) on the Archive of Our Own (AO3) Ship Stats of 2023, with over 70,000 works published on the site combined. “I’m not quite sure how that works,” Gaiman admits (hint: One is romantic ships, the other is platonic). “I’m thrilled so many people are inspired or infuriated by what I’ve made and driven to make their own art. It makes me so happy.” Last night, at the 2024 HEAVEN Gala at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, Gaiman was honored with the Visionary Award and transformed the space into a mystical library where he reunited with Good Omens production designer Michael Ralph. Good Omens has just been renewed for a third and final season on Prime Video, giving Gaiman the perfect opportunity to give the people what they want: just one little kiss.