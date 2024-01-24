Netflix Won’t Let Halle Berry Land her Mothership

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Poor Mother! Netflix has scrapped Halle Berry’s film, The Mothership. Principal slaytography had been completed in 2021, according to Variety and the Insneider. Unfortunately mothering stalled out in post, and Netflix has decided to take the boots the house tax write-down.

The Mothership was announced in March of 2021, with filming beginning that summer. It would have starred Berry as — you guessed it — a mother. After the disappearance of her husband, Berry’s now-single mother and children discover an alien mothership under their rural farm. Written by Bridge of Spies’ Matthew Charman, the film would have also starred Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick. The Mothership joins Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme in that giant warehouse at the end of Raiders of the Lost Arc, where all memory-holed media goes to be forgotten. Berry is still finishing out an overall deal she secured with Netflix after the release of her directorial debut, Bruised.