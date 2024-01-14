Netflix Is Going Back to Fear Street

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

R.L. Stine took to Twitter to announce that Netflix is adapting yet another one of his Fear Street books, 1992’s The Prom Queen, into a film. “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!” the Goosebumps author tweeted. Netflix previously adapted three of Stine’s other horror novels into the Fear Street trilogy, which was comprised of the films Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, which were released over the course of three consecutive weeks in 2021. Directed by Leigh Janiak, the well-recieved series followed a group of teenagers who discover interconnected events that have been haunting their town for generations. The new film is set to follow a new set of characters, and per Stine’s website, the source material follows five candidates for prom queen being murdered off one by one.

