Neve Campbell Might Return to Scream, If Scream Still Exists

What’s your favorite scary movie franchise that’s currently in a state of turmoil? Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

After walking away from the Scream franchise following a lowball offer for the sixth installment, Neve Campbell now says that hope isn’t lost for the return of Sidney Prescott. Campbell told Variety that there’s still a chance she’d return, “under the right circumstances,” but with the franchise currently in a state of tumult, it’s unclear if there will be a Scream for her to return to. Plans for a seventh film quickly fell apart after the firing of franchise lead Melissa Barrera in November 2023, reportedly for her Pro-Palestine social media posts. Subsequently, her co-lead Jenna Ortega announced that she too wouldn’t be returning, as did the installment’s planned director Christopher Landon. “I honestly don’t have [any] idea what their plans are. I know a lot has gone on around it and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment,” Campbell said of the current state of Scream. “These movies mean a lot to us and they mean a lot to the fans. I go to these conventions sometimes and I meet the fans and they’re frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So even for their sake, I would love to see it continue.” So if there ends up being a Ghostface to make the call, Campbell might just be picking up the phone.