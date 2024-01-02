23 Books We Can’t Wait to Read in 2024

Robert Plunket — formerly of New York, currently of Florida — may be on the heels of becoming actually famous with this reissue of his 1992 novel. Mimi Smothers, a housewife back from a long stint in Iran with her chemical-engineer husband, has just moved to the Westchester village of Bronxville. After throwing a disastrous party for “Mrs. John D. Rockefeller III” through a volunteer job at the NY Arts Council, Mimi is sent down a long depressed tailspin that leads her to become part of a New York gay society through her boss, Tom Potts. There, she falls in love with Joel, a gay pornstar, and proceeds to become his doormat by assisting with his side gig, a male order service sending dirty underwear to fans. Mimi is a naïve yet vulgarly pathetic character, who judges everyone’s designer clothes while wearing Bermuda shorts and frumpy sweaters. One could read it thinking of the film that never was. (Madonna loved it so much she once bought the film rights.) —D.O.