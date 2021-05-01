Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. The Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

This Month’s Highlight

The Golden Globe Awards

The unserious awards show was in limbo, close to facing a repeat of 2022 when the awards were announced on Twitter. After losing its televised slot with NBC, its new home is CBS and will stream on Paramount+. It’s usually worth watching because it’s the only place where celebrities tend to get rowdy and fun on television. (Streaming January 7.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — January 2024

Available January 1

Changemakers

﻿54

5 Card Stud

A Promise

A Single Man

A.C.O.D.

Abandon

Adore

Adventureland

Aeon Flux

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

American Beauty

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Another 48 Hrs.

Approaching The Unknown

Atlantic City

Baby It’s You

Bad Lieutenant

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director’s Cut

Bebe’s Kids

Becoming Jane

Big Jake

Black Beauty

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Chocolat

Cinema Paradiso

Coach Carter

Cop Land

Days of Heaven

Death On the Nile

Deception

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Event Horizon

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Falling in Love

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hateship Loveship

Headhunters

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

High Noon

Hope Springs

In Too Deep

Indiscreet

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jane Eyre

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Last Vegas

Little Women

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Miller’s Crossing

Monster Trucks

My Left Foot

Narc

Norbit

Nostalgia

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paid in Full

Pretty In Pink

Private Parts

Reindeer Games

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Shall We Dance?

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Support the Girls

Surviving Christmas

Suspect Zero

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

Team America: World Police

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Tintin

The African Queen

The Bigfoot Trap

The Chumscrubber

The Core

The Crow

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

The Drop

The Elephant Man

The First Wives Club

The Forgiven

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The High and the Mighty

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Peacemaker

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Portrait of a Lady

The Queens of Comedy

The Score

The Stepfather

The Thing Called Love

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The Woman in Black

The Yards

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead

Total Recall

Tropic Thunder

True Grit

Voyagers

Warrior Strong

What Lies Beneath

When Worlds Collide

Young Sherlock Holmes

Available January 2

America Decides

CBS News Mornings

CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson

Available January 6

The Uplift

Available January 7

The Golden Globe Awards

Here Comes the Sun

The Takeout, season 8

Available January 8

Eye on America

All About the Benjamins

Chloe

Insomnia

Lords of Dogtown

Love & Basketball

Maggie’s Plan

Menace II Society

Michael Clayton

The Exorcist

Available January 10

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship, seasons 1-2

The Loud House, season 6

The Really Loud House, season 1

Available January 11

SkyMed, season 2 premiere

Available January 16

JUNE, premiere

Available January 17

Aerial Argentina, season 1

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Available January 19

The Woman in the Wall, premiere

Available January 24

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), season 3

Available January 25

Sexy Beast, premiere

Available January 26

Clerks II

You Hurt My Feelings

Available January 29

Begin Again

Available January 31

Air Disasters, seasons 1-7

Combat Ships, seasons 1 and 3-4

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, seasons 1-3