Nicki Minaj Escalates Big Feud With ‘Big Foot’

Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

An official statement from Gag City’s department of communications has been released, and it kind of ends as ASMR? Nicki Minaj dropped “Big Foot,” her reply song to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss.” In the whispered outro, she also promises another diss track in 24 hours. Remember when Hot Girl Summer seemed like it would last forever?

Meg came for Minaj in that track with lines about Minaj and her convicted sex offender husband Kenneth Petty. Minaj has now responded with lyrics accusing Megan of sleeping with her best friend’s man, lying to Gayle King, and having/sleeping with ghostwriters. Minaj also frequently mentioned Megan’s mother, who died in 2019. But remember, Gag City doesn’t condone bullying.