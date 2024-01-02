Nicki Minaj Giveth and Nicki Minaj Taketh Away

Nicki Minaj at E11EVEN Miami’s New Year’s Eve event. Photo: Getty Images for E11EVEN

2024 has already found its first victim: “Starships,” by Nicki Minaj. At the rapper’s performance at E11EVEN Miami’s New Year’s Eve bash, the chaotic sampling queen told Barbz that the song is canceled, per Billboard. She let the first bars of “Starships” play at the concert, letting fans sing along to her 2012 top-five hit off the record Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, before gesturing to her sound person to cut the track off early. A TikTok video caught the eulogy on camera. “Hold on,” Minaj said into the mic to the groans and boos of some disappointed audience members. “Psych, psych, psych, psych. I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do?” Minaj chuckled a bit — “Stupid song,” she said — and promptly moved on with the concert, apparently unsympathetic to the loss. “Starships” apologists lovers have endured. Maybe she’ll keep being silly with the samples and throw a “Starships” hook on Pink Friday 3.